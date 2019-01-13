Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Solid in loss to Heat
Conley scored 22 points (7-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding seven assists, three steals and two rebounds in 35 minutes during Saturday's 112-108 loss to the Heat.
Since being held scoreless by the Pistons in his first game of 2019, Conley has been on a bit of a roll, averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 assists, 2.6 three-pointers, 2.0 boards and 2.0 steals over his last five games. The veteran point guard is showing he still has plenty left in the tank, but it's still an open question whether he can make it through the second half in one piece -- Conley hasn't played 70-plus games in a season since 2014-15.
More News
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...