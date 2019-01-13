Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Solid in loss to Heat

Conley scored 22 points (7-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding seven assists, three steals and two rebounds in 35 minutes during Saturday's 112-108 loss to the Heat.

Since being held scoreless by the Pistons in his first game of 2019, Conley has been on a bit of a roll, averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 assists, 2.6 three-pointers, 2.0 boards and 2.0 steals over his last five games. The veteran point guard is showing he still has plenty left in the tank, but it's still an open question whether he can make it through the second half in one piece -- Conley hasn't played 70-plus games in a season since 2014-15.