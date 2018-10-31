Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Solid scoring total despite shooting struggles

Conley generated 19 points (6-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in the Grizzlies' 107-95 win over the Wizards on Tuesday.

Even though he could only manage to drain 33.3 percent of his shots, Conley found his way to a solid stat line with a strong showing from the charity stripe. The veteran point guard also cobbled together another solid assist total and has now scored between 18 and 27 points in four straight games. Through the early portion of the season, Conley looks to be fully recovered from the heel injury that cost him considerable time last season, leaving him poised to potentially offer top-20 production at the point guard spot for fantasy owners.