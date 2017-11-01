Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Status to be determined closer to tipoff

Conley (Achilles) noted that his availability for Wednesday's game against the Magic likely won't be determined until close to tipoff, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

In what was originally reported as foot soreness, Conley is now being listed as having an Achilles injury. Regardless, shootaround apparently didn't help clear things up in terms of his immediate status for Wednesday's affair. It appears we'll have to use a wait-and-see approach heading into tipoff, as the veteran seemingly wants to test things out just prior to the game. The whole situation makes him a risky DFS play.