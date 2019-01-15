Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Submits strong final line in Houston

Conley finished Monday's game against the Rockets with 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and a steal over 33 minutes.

Since being shutout in the first game of 2019, Conley has responded with six straight outings of 14 or more points, shooting an impressive 44.8 percent from the field while averaging 2.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals over that span. Although he's unlikely to erupt for a big scoring night like James Harden did against Conley's team Monday evening (57 points), he's shown definite improvement throughout the 2018-19 campaign, scoring at a clip of 20.2 ppg compared to his 14.6 ppg career average.