Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Suits up, starts and scores 17
Conley produced 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), eight assists, two steals and a rebound across 35 minutes in Sunday's 107-99 win over the Lakers.
Conley took the floor despite dealing with a lingering hamstring injury and assumed his usual role at point guard for the Grizzlies. He's only missed one game due to the hamstring problem and it hasn't affected his production in the least. Over his last five games, he's averaging 21.4 points, 6.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds, which pretty much align with his regular season totals.
