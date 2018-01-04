Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Takes part in limited contact drills
Conley (Achilles) participated in limited contact drills Thursday, but no timetable has been set for his return, Ronald Tillery of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
The Grizzlies did mention that they expected to provide another update later Thursday, which could give a more concrete timetable for a return. That said, it's still encouraging that Conley was able to do some contact work and he finally appears to be nearing the latter stages of his recovery after missing the last month and a half of action. It seems highly unlikely he'd be back in time for Friday's game against the Wizards and until another update is provided, Conley should still be considered out moving forward.
