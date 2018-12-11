Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Team-high 19 points Monday

Conley had 19 points (5-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six assists, two steals, and one rebound in 31 minutes during Monday's 105-99 loss to Denver.

Conley scored an inefficient 19 points in Monday's loss, a team-high for the night. The undermanned Nuggets were too much for the Grizzlies, recording a six-point win. Conley is having a strong season after basically missing the entire 2017-18 season. The Grizzlies face the Trail Blazers on Wednesday in what will be another tough matchup.