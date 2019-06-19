Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Traded to Jazz

Conley was traded to the Jazz on Wednesday in exchange for Grayson Allen, Kyle Korver and Jae Crowder, the 23rd pick in Thursday's Draft and a future first-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Rumors of Conley being shopped arrived near last season's trade deadline -- the same time Marc Gasol was dealt to the Raptors. With the Grizzlies in the midst of a heavy rebuild, there was little reason to keep the 31-year-old point guard. He'll be shipped off to Utah, who have won at least 50 games in two of the past three seasons but have failed to make it past the Western Conference Semifinals.