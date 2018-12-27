Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Turns in another solid outing

Conley put up 15 points (6-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and collected two rebounds along with eight assists and two steals over 33 minutes Wednesday against Cleveland.

Conley didn't quite reach his season scoring average, but he dished out eight helpers for the second straight game and added value by collecting two steals. He continues to put together an impressive December, averaging 19.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest (12 games). Conley will take the court next against Boston on Saturday.