Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Turns in another solid outing
Conley put up 15 points (6-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and collected two rebounds along with eight assists and two steals over 33 minutes Wednesday against Cleveland.
Conley didn't quite reach his season scoring average, but he dished out eight helpers for the second straight game and added value by collecting two steals. He continues to put together an impressive December, averaging 19.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest (12 games). Conley will take the court next against Boston on Saturday.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...