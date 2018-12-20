Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Unencumbered by hamstring

Conley (hamstring) totaled 23 points (7-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one block across 37 minutes in the Grizzlies' 99-92 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Conley couldn't get much to fall in from in front of the arc, but an impressive effort from three-point range helped him to a team-leading scoring total. The veteran point guard had come into the contest dealing with a minor hamstring issue, but it was non-existent during a contest in which he paced the Grizzlies in minutes. After starting December with some spotty shooting performances, Conley has hit his stride, as he's posted no less than a 46.7 percent success rate from the field over the last four games, a level of accuracy that's led to four straight games with more than 20 points.