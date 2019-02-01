Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Unlikely to play Friday

Conley (knee) missed morning shootaround and is not expected to play in Friday's game, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Conley was originally listed as questionable heading into Friday's matchup against the Hornets but it appears as though his lingering left knee soreness will be too much to overcome. There's still a chance Conley could play though, but reportedly, it's highly unlikely. If the former first-round pick is indeed inactive Friday, either Shelvin Mack or Jevon Carter will likely see a start in his absence.