Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Upgraded to probable
Conley (illness) is expected to play Tuesday against San Antonio, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Conley appears to be trending in the right direction, as he was given a questionable tag earlier in the day after coming down with an illness. Look for official confirmation on the starting point guard's status closer to tipoff.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Not on injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Downgraded to out•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Late addition to injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Will stick with Grizzlies•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Posts 25 points, nine dimes in win•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Excellent in return to action•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...