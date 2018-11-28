Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Well-rounded line in Tuesday's loss
Conley supplied 20 points (7-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six assists, five rebounds, three steals, and two blocks in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 122-114 loss to the Raptors.
Conley didn't have his most efficient scoring night, but he did contribute in every category. The blocked shots should not be counted on going forward, as he had just four denials through the first 19 games. With that being said, Conley matched his season high in steals and remains an extremely solid two-way point guard capable of filling up the stat sheet on a nightly basis.
