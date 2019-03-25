Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Will be true game-time call

Conley (thigh) will go through warmups before a decision on his status for Monday's game against the Thunder is made, David Cobb of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Conley will see how his thigh holds up in warmups before his availability is determined. Delon Wright figures to take over at point guard if Conley is ultimately ruled out.

More News
Our Latest Stories