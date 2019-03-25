Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Will be true game-time call
Conley (thigh) will go through warmups before a decision on his status for Monday's game against the Thunder is made, David Cobb of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Conley will see how his thigh holds up in warmups before his availability is determined. Delon Wright figures to take over at point guard if Conley is ultimately ruled out.
More News
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...