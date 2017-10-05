Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Will make appearance Monday
Conley (rest) will play in Monday's preseason game against Atlanta, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.
Conley was held out of Wednesday's game against the 76ers for rest. It's not surprising that the Grizzlies are playing it safe with their star point guard since Conley has only been able to play more than 70 games in three of the past seven seasons.
