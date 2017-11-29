Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Will miss another two-to-three weeks
Conley (Achilles) is expected to return in two-to-three weeks.
Conley has been going through therapy and treatment to alleviate the soreness in his left heel and Achilles, but still has a ways to go and the Grizzlies certainly aren't going to rush him back. With a two-to-three week timetable, Conley will miss at least the next nine games, and could miss up to a total of 12 depending on how the recovery process progresses. With Mario Chalmers (ankle) also out Wednesday, Tyreke Evans and Andrew Harrison are slated to see the bulk of the work at point guard.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Ruled out indefinitely•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Pacers•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Doesn't go through shootaround•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores 20 points Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Goes for 23 points in win•
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.