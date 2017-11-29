Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Will miss another two-to-three weeks

Conley (Achilles) is expected to return in two-to-three weeks.

Conley has been going through therapy and treatment to alleviate the soreness in his left heel and Achilles, but still has a ways to go and the Grizzlies certainly aren't going to rush him back. With a two-to-three week timetable, Conley will miss at least the next nine games, and could miss up to a total of 12 depending on how the recovery process progresses. With Mario Chalmers (ankle) also out Wednesday, Tyreke Evans and Andrew Harrison are slated to see the bulk of the work at point guard.