Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Will play Friday

Conley (hamstring) will play and presumably start at point guard in Friday's contest against the Kings.

Conley has been a regular on the injury report lately, but that has only kept him sidelined for one game. He played 37 minutes after the same injury designation ahead of the Grizzlies' loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday. Thus, look for him to take on his usual workload barring any setbacks.

