Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Will play Monday
Conley (finger) will play in Monday's game against the Nuggets.
Conley came into the game probable, so it's no surprise he is playing. He should be in line for his usual minutes and action, which has been 34.0 minutes per game this season.
