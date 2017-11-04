Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Will play Saturday

Conley (Achilles) will play and start during Saturday's game against the Clippers, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

Conley missed Wednesday's game against the Magic with an Achilles injury, though went through portions of Friday's practice and is apparently feeling good enough to take the floor Saturday. With his return, Mario Chalmers and Tyreke Evans could both see dips in playing time.

