Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Will sit for rest Wednesday

Conley will not play during Wednesday's game against the 76ers for rest purposes, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.

The Grizzlies are seemingly just playing it safe with their franchise cornerstone point guard in the preseason. Conley is fully expected to play Monday against the Hawks, however.

