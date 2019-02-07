Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Will stick with Grizzlies

The Grizzlies will keep Conley past Thursday's trade deadline, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Memphis reportedly discussed a deal for Conley with several other teams; but they did not find a trade to their liking, so they will hang onto him for the time being. Conley will be playing with several new faces moving forward following a flurry of moves by the Grizzlies prior to the deadline.

