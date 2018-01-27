Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Will undergo season-ending surgery

Conley (Achilles) will undergo season-ending surgery to "to smooth a small bone protrusion" in his left heel, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports. He is expected to make a complete recovery ahead of the 2018-19 training camp.

Though Conley had progressed to 3-on-3 scrimmaging in his recovery, he's opted to undergo surgery to correct the issue long-term. The news isn't too surprising considering the Grizzlies have slipped to 17-31 on the season, sitting at 12th place in the Western Conference. In his stead for the remainder of the year, Tyreke Evans and Andrew Harrison will almost certainly continue to handle most of the team's ballhandling duties in the backcourt.