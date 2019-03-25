Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Won't play vs. Thunder

Conley (thigh) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Oklahoma City.

Conley evidently didn't feel healthy enough to play during pregame warmups, so the Grizzlies will hold him out. With Avery Bradley (lower leg) also on the shelf, Memphis will be forced to play short-handed in the backcourt. Delon Wright and Justin Holiday are expected to shoulder the load as a result.

