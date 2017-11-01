Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Won't play Wednesday
Conley (Achilles) will be sidelined for Wednesday's game agaisnt the Magic, Phillip Dean of Fox Sports South reports.
Conley's Achilles is seemingly still giving him significant discomfort, preventing him from taking the floor Wednesday. He should be considered day-to-day moving forward until more information emerges, but the hope is that he'll be ready to go Saturday against the Clippers after four full days of rest and treatment. In the meantime, Mario Chalmers, Andrew Harrison and Tyreke Evans are all candidates to see extended run at point guard and make for reasonable DFS options.
