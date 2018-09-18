Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Working out with no limitations

Conley (heel) is considered fully healthy as training camp approaches, David Aldrdige of TNT reports.

Conley's 2017-18 season was cut short in its infancy, as he missed 70 games after undergoing surgery in January to clean up his left heel. The point guard resumed five-on-five work earlier this month, and new coach J.B. Bickerstaff confirmed Monday that Conley is a back at full speed. "Right now he's in full participation in everything we're doing," Bickerstaff said. "Obviously we kind of keep an eye on him. In training camp, our expectation is that he's full go." Bickerstaff went on to note that while Conley won't face any sort of minutes restriction in the wake of the injury, the talent the Grizzlies added this offseason will hopefully equate to a lower overall workload for both he and Marc Gasol. "We don't have any expectation of Mike missing anything," Bickerstaff said. "As the season goes, we'll keep an eye on him. When we added some of the depth on our team, we don't have to kill Mike and Marc from a minutes perspective. Rather than getting into restrictions, their average minutes don't have to be 36, 38 minutes to carry the team."