Henry produced 5.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 20 games played with Memphis during the 2017-18 season.

Henry played most of his rookie season for Memphis' G League squad but earned the occasional call-up. The former DePaul guard's best game was on Jan. 22 where he dropped 12 points and added four steals against the 76ers. Henry will be a free agent in July, where its likely that he will sign a two-way contract with a team looking for guard depth.