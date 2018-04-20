Grizzlies' Myke Henry: 20 games in rookie season
Henry produced 5.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 20 games played with Memphis during the 2017-18 season.
Henry played most of his rookie season for Memphis' G League squad but earned the occasional call-up. The former DePaul guard's best game was on Jan. 22 where he dropped 12 points and added four steals against the 76ers. Henry will be a free agent in July, where its likely that he will sign a two-way contract with a team looking for guard depth.
