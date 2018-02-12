Grizzlies' Myke Henry: Contributes eight points off bench Sunday
Henry delivered eight points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists and one steal across 15 minutes in Sunday's 110-92 loss to the Thunder.
Henry had logged DNP-CDs in the three prior contests, so Sunday's surge was a pleasant surprise. The 25-year-old has now scored between six and 12 points in four of the seven games he's seen action in since being recalled from the G-League, and he's shown some aggressiveness in his typically modest amount of time on the floor. Given Ben McLemore's current shooting struggles and the likelihood that the Grizzlies try to focus on developing young talent for the balance of the season, Henry could potentially carve out a few extra minutes for himself in coming games.
