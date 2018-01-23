Henry had 12 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four steals, two rebounds, and two assists in 16 minutes during Monday's 105-101 win over the 76ers.

Henry had his coming out party in just his second career contest, absolutely dominating during his 16 minutes of action. Having recently signed a two-way deal with the Grizzlies, Henry could be on the verge of earning a more substantial role if he continues to perform at such a high level. He might be worth a speculative add, especially in deeper leagues, but it also might be wise to see whether Henry gets more minutes over the next couple games. In 29 G League tilts during 2017-18, he averaged 16.0 points (51.4 FG, 36.9 3Pt, 75.5 FT), 5.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.5 blocks in 28.8 minutes per night.

