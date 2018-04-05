Henry had two points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 123-95 loss to the Pelicans.

Henry saw the floor for the first time since March 7, as he received a DNP-Coach's Decision designation during each of the last 13 tilts. As such, he's not a guy who should be relied on in most leagues.