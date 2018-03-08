Henry had five points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, and one steal in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 119-110 loss to the Bulls.

After reaching double figures in scoring during two of his first seven appearances, the 25-year-old rookie has failed to do so once in the last eight tilts. With the Grizzlies focused on developing young players and turning over every rock in search of gems during this lost season, Henry will likely continue to see decent minutes going forward. Even still, he's more of a hustle player than someone to rely on for fantasy purposes.