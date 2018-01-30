Grizzlies' Myke Henry: Scores three points in Monday's win
Henry had three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one assist in 13 minutes during Monday's 120-109 win over the Suns.
Henry has combined to score eight points (on two-of-16 from the field) over the last three games. Through five appearances, the 25-year-rookie has already gone scoreless twice. However, he continues to provide plenty of energy off the bench, as he has recorded two blocks on two separate occasions -- and swiped two and four steals respectively against the Spurs and 76ers last week as well. Henry is a hustler, but he's not yet trustworthy enough for most fantasy settings.
