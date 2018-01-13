Grizzlies' Myke Henry: Signs with Grizzlies

Henry inked a two-way deal with the Grizzlies on Saturday.

Henry went undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft. He's spent the past two seasons with the Oklahoma City Blue of the G-League, averaging 15.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.9 steals per game this year.

