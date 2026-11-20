Prosper registered 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes during Thursday's 126-98 victory over the Warriors.

Prosper matched his season high in scoring while collecting four offensive rebounds, demonstrating increased aggressiveness around the basket. He's reached double figures in three of his last four appearances, but his playing time remains inconsistent. Thursday's blowout provided additional opportunities, making sustained fantasy relevance unlikely without a larger rotation role.