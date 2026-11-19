Prosper recorded five points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds over 16 minutes during Wednesday's 124-121 win over Cleveland.

Prosper cooled off after scoring in double figures in consecutive appearances, during which he combined for 23 points on 8-for-11 shooting. The 24-year-old forward has logged at least 16 minutes in three straight games after seeing limited opportunities earlier in November. His increased involvement is encouraging, but inconsistent playing time and modest peripheral production leave him with limited fantasy appeal outside deeper leagues.