Prosper closed with 13 points (3-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Friday's 135-115 loss to Portland.

The 2023 first-round pick made his first start of the season with Santi Aldama (knee) unavailable, and Prosper responded by tying his season high in points, a mark he had just set Jan. 31 against Minnesota. Prosper has seen a larger role in the frontcourt rotation over the last week, averaging 9.3 points, 5.5 boards, 1.0 assists, 1.0 threes and 0.8 steals in 22.8 minutes across the last four games, but he'll face increased competition for court time once the newly acquired Taylor Hendricks and Kyle Anderson (illness) are up to speed.