Prosper (two-way) was inactive for Monday's 114-113 loss to the Warriors.

Prosper had logged double-digit minutes in each of the Grizzlies' previous eight games, but Memphis elected to keep him inactive Monday, despite five players being ruled out with injuries and 10-day signee Lawson Lovering having yet to join the team. The Grizzlies likely decided to hold Prosper out in order to manage his availability; the two-way player has already suited up for 37 games with Memphis this season, meaning that he can be active for just 13 more contests before he would need to be converted to a standard deal to be eligible to play at the NBA level. With that in mind, expect Prosper's appearances to be somewhat sporadic moving forward, especially as the Memphis frontcourt gradually gets strengthened by the returns of Santi Aldama (knee), Zach Edey (ankle) and Brandon Clarke (calf) from injury.