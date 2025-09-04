Prosper (wrist) signed a two-way contract with the Grizzlies on Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

The Mavericks were forced to let go of Prosper in order to sign Dante Exum. Charania notes that Prosper generated a lot of interest elsewhere before he ultimately agreed to join the Grizzlies. Because he's on a two-way deal, Prosper could spend a lot of time with the Memphis Hustle in the G League to open the season.