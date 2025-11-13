Grizzlies' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Logs 26 minutes in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Prosper closed with eight points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 131-95 loss to the Celtics.
While it is likely Prosper only saw the court for an extended period of time due to the blowout status of the game, it is encouraging to see him take the court, especially with the Grizzlies dealing with the amount of injuries they have right now. Prosper will continue splitting time with the Grizzlies' G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle.
