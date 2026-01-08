Grizzlies' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Logs season-high 26 minutes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Prosper logged eight points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and one steal over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 117-98 loss to the Suns.
Prosper was back in the rotation after having sat out the previous four games. This came out of nowhere, especially the fact that he logged 26 minutes, matching his season-high. Given he has not been an every-night part of the rotation, it's hard to envisage a world where Prosper should be considered a viable fantasy asset, particularly in moderate to shallow leagues.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Absent from injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Won't play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Iffy for Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Logs 26 minutes in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Puts up six in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Stuffs stat sheet in win•