Prosper logged eight points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and one steal over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 117-98 loss to the Suns.

Prosper was back in the rotation after having sat out the previous four games. This came out of nowhere, especially the fact that he logged 26 minutes, matching his season-high. Given he has not been an every-night part of the rotation, it's hard to envisage a world where Prosper should be considered a viable fantasy asset, particularly in moderate to shallow leagues.