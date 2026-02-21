Prosper supplied 23 points (10-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 30 minutes during Friday's 123-114 win over the Jazz.

Prosper brought some nice energy off the bench and helped the Grizzlies hit the brakes on a four-game skid. He's been shooting the lights out over the past three games, scoring 20.7 points per game on 69.4 percent shooting from the field and 75.0 percent at the line to go with 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 treys and 1.0 steals per contest.