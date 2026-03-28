Grizzlies' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Nets career-high 31 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Prosper closed with 31 points (12-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Friday's 119-109 loss to the Rockets.
Prosper got into some early foul trouble and was limited to just five points through the first half of play, but he caught fire after halftime and finished with a new career high in points. Prosper has been on a heater over the past two games, scoring a total of 48 points on 18-for-25 shooting over that stretch.
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