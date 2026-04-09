Prosper (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Denver.

Prosper's absence comes as no surprise, given that he was tagged as doubtful on Tuesday's injury report due to right ankle soreness. He's been in the Grizzlies' starting lineup since the All-Star break, so Taylor Hendricks and Taj Gibson should both see more run time against the Nuggets. Prosper's next opportunity to play is Friday against the Jazz.