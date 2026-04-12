Grizzlies' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Playing against Rockets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Prosper (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against Houston.
Prosper missed the last two contests because of a sprained right ankle. However, he will be back on the court for the final game of the season for Memphis. Prosper is also expected to return to the starting lineup, likely sending Toby Okani back to the bench.
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