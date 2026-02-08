Prosper ended with 25 points (9-13 FG, 7-8 3Pt) and five rebounds over 25 minutes during Saturday's 122-115 loss to Portland.

Prosper is well positioned to succeed after Jaren Jackson's trade, and although he's still coming off the bench, he's getting his first real chance as a daily contributor in the league. A return to the G League is highly unlikely for Prosper, who should be a key part of Memphis' rebuilding effort as the team's playoff hopes fade.