Grizzlies' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Posts career-high 25 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Prosper ended with 25 points (9-13 FG, 7-8 3Pt) and five rebounds over 25 minutes during Saturday's 122-115 loss to Portland.
Prosper is well positioned to succeed after Jaren Jackson's trade, and although he's still coming off the bench, he's getting his first real chance as a daily contributor in the league. A return to the G League is highly unlikely for Prosper, who should be a key part of Memphis' rebuilding effort as the team's playoff hopes fade.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Slides back to bench•
-
Grizzlies' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Hits for 13 in spot start•
-
Grizzlies' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Starting Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Logs season-high 26 minutes•
-
Grizzlies' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Absent from injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Won't play Saturday•