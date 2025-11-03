Grizzlies' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Puts up six in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Prosper ended Sunday's 117-104 loss to the Raptors with six points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal across 12 minutes.
Despite being on a two-way contract, Prosper has seen the court for all but two games this season, but has had very limited playing time in those appearances. While he will likely split time with the Memphis Hustle of the G-League, Prosper is still a polarizing prospect and may be called up back to the Grizzlies in the event of injury.
