Prosper isn't part of the starting lineup for Saturday's game against Portland.

The Grizzlies have been severely shorthanded in the frontcourt recently, and it was Prosper who was called upon to serve as the team's starting center last time out. However, Kyle Anderson is available Saturday night, and the veteran forward will take over center duties from Prosper. Given the Grizzlies' sheer lack of bodies, expect Prosper to see significant run off the bench.