Grizzlies' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Starting Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Prosper will start against the Trail Blazers on Friday.
The 23-year-old forward will get the starting nod for the first time this season due to Santi Aldama (knee) being sidelined. Over his last five outings, Prosper has averaged 6.0 points and 3.8 rebounds across 17.2 minutes per contest.
