Grizzlies' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Stuffs stat sheet in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Prosper put up 11 points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block over 24 minutes in Friday's 141-125 preseason win over MIami.
Prosper is on a two-way contract with the Grizzlies and will likely be with the team's G-League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle, to begin the season. However, his encouraging performance in the preseason finale could result in him being called up if the team wants to shake up their rotational depth later on in the season.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Joins Memphis on two-way deal•
-
Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Being cut loose by Dallas•
-
Mavericks' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Mavericks' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Likely out for season with wrist injury•
-
Mavericks' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Out with wrist injury•
-
Mavericks' Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Back to bench Friday•