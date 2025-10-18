Prosper put up 11 points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block over 24 minutes in Friday's 141-125 preseason win over MIami.

Prosper is on a two-way contract with the Grizzlies and will likely be with the team's G-League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle, to begin the season. However, his encouraging performance in the preseason finale could result in him being called up if the team wants to shake up their rotational depth later on in the season.