Johnson totaled 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 137-123 loss to the Thunder.

Johnson finished with career highs in scoring, rebounding, assists, threes, and minutes, albeit in his fourth contest. He'll likely be a part of the summer league team and earn a training camp invite, as his contract for 2018-19 is not guaranteed.