Johnson had four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, and two assists in 18 minutes during Monday's 113-94 loss to the Timberwolves.

Johnson is posting averages of 3.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.3 steals, and 0.3 threes in 16.7 minutes through three appearances. His multi-year deal is not guaranteed for 2018-19, though he seems likely to be in the summer league mix with a shot to earn a roster spot come training camp. Expect him to see decent minutes once again in Wednesday's season finale versus the Thunder.

