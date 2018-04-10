Grizzlies' Omari Johnson: Scores four points in Monday's loss
Johnson had four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, and two assists in 18 minutes during Monday's 113-94 loss to the Timberwolves.
Johnson is posting averages of 3.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.3 steals, and 0.3 threes in 16.7 minutes through three appearances. His multi-year deal is not guaranteed for 2018-19, though he seems likely to be in the summer league mix with a shot to earn a roster spot come training camp. Expect him to see decent minutes once again in Wednesday's season finale versus the Thunder.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....